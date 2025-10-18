Boston Blue premiere: Are Danny and Baez together?

There were a lot of things we expected entering the Boston Blue series premiere — and then, there was Danny and Baez.

Throughout much of the promotion for the Blue Bloods spin-off, there was not much of an indicator that Marisa Ramirez was going to be back in the role that she played on the original show. It was suggested at the end of the original that these two characters could be going on a date together … but then we saw them in bed in the opening minutes here. Who saw that coming?

Now, we may have to wait a little while longer to understand more of what this relationship will or will not be on Boston Blue. The appearance by Ramirez at the start of the episode was so short! The crazier thing was that after that initial appearance, the show really did not shed a lot of light on her the rest of the way. From what we saw during the episode itself, it really felt like the idea here was to keep things as open-ended as possible.

Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Brandon Sonnier confirmed that you will at least see Ramirez again at some point:

“The moment we realized that we were getting a chance to continue Danny Reagan’s story, we recalled that Danny was going to ask his partner out and audiences were left to wonder how that was going to go … We decided that the two of them are good together, and they were making it work. So, it was important to us that even though the episode [quickly] takes Danny out of New York, the one opportunity to show him before he left, was to have Baez there. So we were thrilled that Marisa — who’s an occasional guest star this season — was game to come play with us and that we get to tell a story about Danny Reagan going forward that she continues to be a part of.”

What did you think about the Danny – Baez surprise during the Boston Blue premiere?

