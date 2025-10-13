Boston Blue spoilers: Donnie Wahlberg on Blue Bloods Easter eggs

We are a handful of days removed now from the Boston Blue premiere on CBS and with that in mind, why not talk more about nostalgia?

After all, it is worth noting here that the presence of Blue Bloods will be noted from the beginning here. There are some parts of the show, including a different sort of family dinner, that will be present. Also, you are going to see both Danny and his son Sean (played by a new actor) in a new city, one where they are approached with an array of new challenges.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Rest assured that even if you don’t have on-screen appearances by the rest of the Reagans on Boston Blue on a weekly basis, you are going to hear about them. Donnie Wahlberg was certain of that, and he said the following on the subject to The Hollywood Reporter:

“What’s Erin gonna do? What Janko up to? I’m doing my part to answer those questions in Boston Blue, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room to expand the universe beyond Boston.”

Ultimately, we will see if any other spin-offs happen, but Donnie notes that he did everything in his power to save the original show from cancellation, including offering to make more personal concessions. Many cast members had already taken pay cuts to keep the show going as long as it did, but it had apparently reached a point where it was not as financially tenable for the network — and no other network or streaming service came calling with an offer to save it. This lead to this new show being the best way possible to keep the brand going, and we are curious to see how all of this plays out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Boston Blue now, including what’s up in the premiere

Just how excited are you to see the Boston Blue premiere over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







