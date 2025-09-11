Boston Blue spoilers: Donnie Wahlberg on Danny’s transfer

As we look more to the premiere of Boston Blue over on CBS, we recognize that one of the big questions is tied simply to Danny Reagan. Why is he in a new city? If you watched Blue Bloods, then you are well-aware of the fact that he felt fully entrenched in the New York Police Department. It was hard to imagine that he would ever leave!

With all of that being said, it is worth noting that it is only a few hours from Boston to New York, so it is hardly a huge change in that sense. Also, there is a personal reason for the move, as it will be revealed early on that it has a lot to do with Danny’s son Sean, and something that happened with him while at the Boston police academy. This will also bring in an introduction to the Silver family, who will be in a lot of ways the Reagans of this series.

Speaking to TV Insider about all of this, Wahlberg had the following to say:

We will understand what brings Danny to Boston and how important it [is] … and why that’s enough reason for him to stay. Finding out that his son is close to a family that is very reminiscent of his own, while they have their own faith and tradition, does create a sort of safe place for to get what he’s missing. It’s a very emotional end of the first episode.”

The Silver family is multiracial and Jewish, which will allow for a rather different perspective than what we had on Blue Bloods. We still recognize that there are also going to be plenty of echoes to the Reagans, as well, given that Bridget Moynahan is appearing in the pilot and in theory, it feels like other former cast members could stop by.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

