Boston Blue premiere spoilers, more on Donnie Wahlberg spin-off

With the premiere of Boston Blue coming to CBS on October 17, now does feel like the right time to set the stage further. Isn’t it easy to be excited at this point?

Well, first and foremost, let’s kick things off here with a reminder that this is a show that will feature at least a reasonable amount of Blue Bloods DNA. Bridget Moynahan is going to be in the first episode as Erin; meanwhile, we know that Sean is going to be a part of the show, as well. (However, there is a new actor in that role.)

In addition to the photo above of Donnie Wahlberg alongside new co-star Sonequa Martin-Green, the synopsis below works to set the stage:

“Pilot” – BOSTON BLUE stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama BLUE BLOODS. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner) and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

In the series premiere, NYPD detective Danny Reagan teams up with Boston detective Lena Silver to investigate a deadly fire at a tech company. As they dig deeper, they uncover a complex web of secrets involving facial recognition technology, family ties and a search for justice that brings the Silver and Reagan families closer together, on the series premiere of BOSTON BLUE, Friday, Oct. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is this new dynamic going to bring everyone together? That is the new mystery and at this point, it feels like it could take some time before that is figured out. We are pretty darn aware at this point that viewers of Blue Bloods will end up being the judge.

