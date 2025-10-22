We had assumed that Patrick John Flueger would be missing for a few Chicago PD episodes this season, an for one simple reason. After all, the NBC series is in a spot where most of its cast is not in every single episode.

However, this is now happening in a way that we did not expect. According to a report from Deadline, the longtime cast member is taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter. The move is unexpected, and there are some scripts being configured now to accommodate him being gone.

For Flueger first and foremost, the priority here is that he is able to get whatever support he needs during a difficult time. It is also laudable that Chicago PD as a family is there to support him. There are a lot of cast and crew members here who have been around for longer than a decade; they know each other inside and out. Especially during production, many of these people likely see each other more than they do their own family. That is something that you do have to remember at this point, as well.

For now, just know that the One Chicago universe does pretty long seasons — by virtue of that alone, we are happy to think that we will still have chances to see the actor later down down the road. Until then, the biggest thing that we have to practice here is patience to a certain extent. Meanwhile, remember that there is new episode of Chicago PD tomorrow night, and that you are going to be seeing the rest of the franchise along with it.

We are also sending Flueger all of the support and well-wishes we can.

