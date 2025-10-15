Chicago PD season 13 episode 4 spoilers: More on Voight’s past

As we get closer to Chicago PD season 13 episode 4 next week, it feels like yet again, there is a chance we will learn more about Hank Voight. One of the things that we have come to learn about Jason Beghe’s character over the years is that he has such a long career … and by virtue of that, so many buried secrets.

So what happens when some of these secrets come to life? That is a big part of what makes this show so interesting. The producers love finding a way to keep this character on a knife’s edge; that way, you never quite know what is going to happen at any turn.

If you look below, you can see the full Chicago PD season 13 episode 4 synopsis with some more insight all about what is ahead:

A string of violent robberies across the city digs up one family’s secrets; a surprising detail of Voight’s past resurfaces.

Ultimately, we wonder if this surprise will be helpful or hurtful for the rest of the team … and we are really eager to see just what that looks like. In general, we do think that the show is going to be in a position where we continue to see weekly spotlights on different characters. In doing that, there is almost a different flavor to every single story and there is something exciting that goes along with that.

For those wondering, we are sure that the first hiatus of the season will be here before too long. At the same time, though, we are just happy to not be at this point as of yet.

