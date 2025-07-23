Chicago PD season 13 spoilers: Who is Naomi Kerr?

Following the shocking departure of Toya Turner from Chicago PD, it appears as though the series has a replacement.

According to a new report from Deadline, Arienne Mandi (The Night Agent) is set to be a series regular on the upcoming season of the NBC show. Her role is that of Naomi Kerr, described as “a former soldier and military contractor [who thrives] in dangerous situations … [She is] s a fearless outsider who keeps her cards close to the vest.” Remember that with a show like this, there is a chance that names and/or details can change as production happens.

Of course, Naomi would not be the first Chicago PD character to come from a military background, as Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is the most obvious other person who fits that bill. It feels on paper like she’d be the sort of person who could mix things up with Voight and bring a new energy to the team — we just hope that she gets enough time to shine and beyond that, she doesn’t end up being cut close to the end of the season. We recognize that the Dick Wolf universe does rotate cast members in and out with regularity, but it can be hard sometimes to be excited when there is that fear that someone will be almost constantly replaced.

The one thing we at least think is that this particular arm of the franchise does a good job of giving its main characters standout episode; Turner had a couple of them as Kiana Cook last season, and we hope that the same can be said here. More specific details will likely start to come out closer to the premiere this fall.

