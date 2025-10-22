The Boys season 5 spoilers: Will Marie Moreau have a huge role?

Based on what we saw from the end of Gen V season 2, it does feel like The Boys season 5 could feature Marie in a big way.

After all, consider the following: She and Homelander have something in common when it comes to their origins, and it is not something that any other hero has. Not only that, but she is immensely powerful and it does raise some questions as to whether or not she could kill him.

Here is where things get a bit tricky — franchise creator Eric Kripke has long said that he wants viewers to enjoy The Boys even if they don’t watch the spin-off. With that, how critical can she be? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kripke confirms that he still maintain his philosophy regarding the original show; however, Marie still has a role to may:

“There’s this active underground resistance led by Annie and A-Train to mount a real pushback against Homelander and Homelander’s government … It’s sort of Homelander’s world and they’re living in it, but there’s like a French Resistance, as it were. So she’ll be important.”

Our general feeling at present here is that we are seeing Marie turn up as a part of a larger plan, and we are eager to see where things go here. Ultimately, the thing that is so difficult to process is the idea that there are only a small handful of episodes to conclude this whole story. Sure, we do have Vought Rising also coming, but that is a prequel and it won’t be tied in any way to how the original show ends.

