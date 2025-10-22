Gen V season 3: Who could be the new Dean?

With the way that the Gen V season 2 finale wrapped up on Prime Video, there are almost a million questions regarding the future. There is no season 3 renewal at present and beyond that, we still even wonder what the story could be. Who is going to make it back to school? Is there even a school at this point?

Well, all we can really say on the subject of this right now is quite simple: The producers to have an idea in the event that they go back to school down the road.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other GEN V reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Michele Fazekas had the following to say about a possible new Dean:

“They’ll have to put somebody new in charge, obviously, because everyone is gone … We have an idea of who we would put in charge, but it really does depend on what happens in The Boys’ final season and what that school looks like after that.”

Ultimately, this show is in such a strange position due to the fact that the story is so dependent on the flagship show an who survives a possible battle between Homelander and the Seven.

Who is the best new Dean?

From where we stand, we really do think that the most likely contender is Polarity, given his history with the school and also his moral compass. Also, it would be nice for the show to actually have a good Dean rather than someone who is going to be wrecking havoc on all of the different students. We do not need a repeat already of what we’ve had when it comes to Thomas Godolkin. Why in the world would the producers want that?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Gen V, including more on what is ahead

What do you want to see happen on Gen V season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







