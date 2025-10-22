The Morning Show season 4 episode 7 spoilers: After Stella’s exit

As we look towards The Morning Show season 4 episode 7 on Apple TV next week, do you want to learn more about the story?

First and foremost here, let’s point out the fact that Greta Lee is now gone as a major part of the show. With Stella now gone, everything about the story now shifts. We do tend to think that there will have to be some examinations of the hierarchy within this group, and seeing how a lot of this unfolds could prove to be really darn interesting.

If you look below, you can see the full The Morning Show season 4 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Yanko and Bradley’s loyalties are tested when Claire resurfaces.

There are only a small handful of stories to come at this point and because of that, we are ready for things to get absolutely crazy. Claire’s presence will cause havoc, but also makes Bradley probably confront her own sense of morality at this point. This is someone who landed in a lot of trouble at the end of last season, so why would we assume that everything will come easily now?

If there is one thing that we do have a certain amount of confidence in at the moment, it is simply this: There is a season 5 coming for the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston show. By virtue of that, the writers can take their time in order to figure a lot of things out.

In losing Stella, what we are at least reminded of here is pretty simple: A lot of cast members could leave at any point. Really, you just have to be prepared for it.

What do you most want to see moving into The Morning Show season 4 episode 7 when it airs?

