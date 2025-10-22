Is Greta Lee leaving The Morning Show? If so, why?

Is Greta Lee leaving The Morning Show following season 4 episode 6 on Apple TV? Let’s just say that there is a lot to discuss.

First and foremost, we do have to confirm that Lee’s arc on the show as Stella is done. She fell victim to the pitfalls of tech and beyond just that, a relationship that got far too intense. Her exit happened with her character getting aboard that plane alone, and it concludes a tumultuous past few seasons for the characters.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

So as for why this happened in the first place, let’s just say that a lot of this is ultimately tied to Lee’s other gigs, which include a number of filming responsibilities elsewhere. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress explained a lot of what happened:

There were a lot of factors. Of course, I would have loved to have stayed on indefinitely. This is like family to me. I moved to L.A. because of this show a few years ago from New York. I had my babies while doing the show and so much has happened. But it got to the point where it just wasn’t possible. These shows are such a commitment. We kept trying and it just got harder and harder, scheduling-wise, to be there, and to be able to hand over my resources and time to keep being on the show. So this was where we had to land. I was like, “Well, I have this amount of time while filming Tron and Late Fame and Kathryn Bigelow’s movie A House of Dynamite,” so the writers came back with this storyline and it’s so bittersweet, but I also feel this was the end. Sometimes it’s that hard thing where it’s time. It’s time for a character to move on.

Ultimately, we do tend to think the door could be open for a return down the road, but nothing is confirmed. This is the final appearance from her for at least the season, and we will see what happens.

What do you think about Greta Lee leaving The Morning Show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







