Survivor 49 episode 5 sneak peek: Jawan vs. Savannah?

In a couple of days you are going to Survivor 49 episode 5 and on paper, you can argue that Jason is in huge problem on the new Hina tribe. He is the last person of his original tribe and on this past episode, it looked like the vote was between him and Matt as to who would survive.

So can he bounce back at this point? Well, let’s just say that he is doing one thing right; beyond just that, he may also benefit from a preexisting feud escalating in camp.

If you head over to the official Survivor YouTube page, you can see a series of sneak peeks for the episode, including one where it is abundantly clear that Savannah is getting more and more annoyed with Jawan for some of his various actions around camp. Previously here we highlighted the situation with “bag gate,” where he took her bag on accident and used it for firewood a.k.a. looking for idols. Now, he has her water bottle? There is a certain point where if you’re Savannah, you may wonder if some of this is not an accident at all. Even if it is, is Jawan being careless? While strategy is always going to be the top consideration for voting someone out, you also want to ensure that they are easy to live with.

In getting back to Jason now, there is one thing that he is especially doing that feels really smart. After spending the last episode talking too much about whether or not he was sticking up for his former tribe, he now wants to socially immerse himself in the new Hina. If Jawan is rubbing Savannah the wrong way, the best thing that he can suddenly do is try to become friends with her and everyone else. If they believe that he will stick with them long-term, there is an argument to keeping him around.

