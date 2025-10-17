Survivor 49 episode 5 spoilers: Who wants revenge?

We recognize at this point that Survivor 49 episode 5 has the potential to be really chaotic, and also pick up where we left off. Episode 4 was by far the best installment we’ve had a chance to see this season, and a lot of that feels tied to the tribe swap, scaling back to two tribes, and focusing more on some of the people.

Now on paper, it feels like Jason on the swapped Hina tribe is in more danger than anyone, since he is off on an island by himself. However, could something change? We know from the preview that Jawan could get a little messy and at this point, his best strategy may be sitting back (at least briefly) and allow other people to implode.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to more SURVIVOR 49 reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full Survivor 49 episode 5 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

“I’m a Wolf, Baby” – One castaway’s scheming gets them into hot water when their tribe realizes the same conversation has been repeated to each of them. Two castaways are sent on a grueling journey. Then, one castaway’s series of missteps leaves one of their tribemates hungry for revenge, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 22 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+(live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

All of this feels entertaining, especially since on the swapped Kele tribe, we are already looking towards a pretty epic stand-off. After all, we have Shannon in one corner and perhaps Sage in the other.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor 49 now, including our take on the promo

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 49 episode 5?

Who are you rooting for so far, and who do you think will be voted off? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







