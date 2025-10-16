Survivor 49 episode 5 preview: Shannon versus Sage?

As we look more towards Survivor 49 episode 5 next week, it definitely appears as though the post-swap dynamics will continue to be great.

So what is going to be front and center here? Well, first and foremost, it seems like there is a chance that the former members of Uli could end up turning on one of their own in Jawan. Why do this? Well, they recognize already that he was on the bottom of the original tribe and if they do not feel like they are going to work with him long-term, why not target him now?

Well, here is the biggest problem we can think of at the moment: Jason is still on the tribe. Is there any real reason to want him around long-term, given that he has already shown immense loyalty towards the original Hina tribe? We don’t see there being a reason to keep him; we almost wonder if they would throw a challenge to get him out at this point.

As for what is happening on the new Kele tribe, let’s just say that Sage and Shannon could be preparing for battle. There’s been a divide here dating back to the old version of Uli and now, it could escalate. Given that they are at the bottom of the new group, it does make an element of sense in order to try to do battle with each other. We tend to think Shannon is the more dangerous player but at the same time, Sage may just be a little too off-beat for some of these people.

So long as episode 5 is anywhere close to as entertaining as what we got in episode 4, we do tend to think we’ll be happy with the end result.

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 49 episode 5?

