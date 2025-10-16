Survivor 49 episode 4: Matt makes his move

After checking out the full 90 minutes of Survivor 49 episode 4, it feels easy to say that this is one of the best episodes of the whole season. How can it not be when you consider all the content? There was a swap that got us back to two tribes, memorable moments for a number of players, and then also a really entertaining Tribal Council.

In the end, what also makes this so interesting is that we do not even think the person voted off in Matt Williams did anything that terrible.

After all, consider the following: He used his time on the previous journey to identify that Jawan was likely on the bottom of Uli, so he went with him with an idea — work together with Sophi to try and take out Nate, a perceived ringleader for the former members of the red tribe. It made an element of sense given how close those players were. He showed he was willing to play the game pretty hard, and this could give Jawan a new lease on life.

So what went wrong? We do think he and Jason should have emphasized more that they were on the bottom of the original Hina tribe, which may have helped to make Jawan and Sophi feel more comfortable. We tend to think the latter stuck with Rizo, Savannah, and Nate just because it was solid and made a good bit of sense in that way. Jawan had little incentive to go from the bottom of one tribe to perhaps the bottom of another.

In the end, we look at Matt’s move at this point as one that was interesting on paper, but maybe flawed in execution. The biggest overall problem here may have been Jason, who seemed fine telling everyone how close he was with the people who were on the original Hina tribe.

