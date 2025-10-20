Gen V season 2 episode 8 (finale) promo: Saving the Supes

In just two days you are going to be seeing Gen V season 2 episode 8 on the air — so what is it that we an actually expect?

Well, the folks at Prime Video have released a new preview that gives us a slightly better sense of what is to come … namely when it comes to near-constant chaos at Godolkin, and for good reason.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full promo for what is ahead, one that definitely does signal a good bit when it comes to how Marie and the others are going to react to the Thomas Godolkin reveal. They realize now that this is the real Cipher and now that he is unleashed, his goal is pretty clear: Filter out as many of the weaker Supes as humanly possible. We saw that briefly at the end of episode 7 and now, it is going to continue.

Of course, we do wonder whether there are going to be any major cameos from the world of The Boys within the final episode — mostly because doesn’t it make some sense? For starters, we tend to think that the likes of Homelander or The Deep would be really invested in an all-out brawl at Godolkin. Meanwhile, we do wonder if someone like Annie could come back following her appearance at the start of the season. One way or another, we do think the ending here will set up the final season of the original show. For now, that is just the thing that makes the most sense, no? Since there is no guarantee of a season 3 right now, it may be a little bit harder to set that up here.

