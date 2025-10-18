Gen V season 2 episode 8 (finale): Major cliffhanger ahead?

In just a few days you are going to see Gen V season 2 episode 8 actually arrive — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, it certainly seems already like there is going to be a huge showdown at the heart of this episode, one that features a number of different characters and then Thomas Godolkin. Are we prepared for that? Well, let’s just say that we’re trying to be. We certainly anticipate that there is going to be a lot of violence and chaos; how can there not at this point?

But are most loose ends going to be tied up? The answer to that honestly feels a little bit more complicated. For example, we do not necessarily think that there will be a cliffhanger for a third season of the spin-off; however, we do think that this is going to carry over almost directly into the fifth and final season of The Boys. They can create something here to immediately build up excitement for whatever the next chapter of the main show looks like, and we still do like to think that Marie, Emma, and others could be useful.

Of course, is there a chance that Godolkin, Homelander, and others could band together and form some sort of legion of doom? You can’t rule that out but for now, we’re still hoping that Thomas / Cipher is going to be taken out before this show ends. We’re okay with some crossovers but at the same time, we don’t want to make it so that the final season of The Boys is almost entirely dependent on being able to watch Gen V this season.

