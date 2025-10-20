Tracker season 3 spoilers: Justin Hartley on a major twist?

Coming out of the crazy Tracker season 3 premiere, it makes a lot of sense that we would dive more into Colter and his family history. We’ve learned a lot about his mother and father, but in ways that could be rather unseemly and shocking.

So where will the story go from here? We recognize that Jensen Ackles is going to be back for at least one episode as Russell, but that is just one of many important cogs to the story. We imagine that there is going to be a serialized arc and yet, there will be standalones that are spread throughout here at the same time. Why settle for just one thing when we can get a combination?

Speaking to Deadline, here is some of what Justin Hartley had to say about some of the stories ahead:

Well, we’ll dive deeper into some of the family background stuff with his mom and her involvement with his dad’s death. He finds out a little more here and there throughout the season and is able to unpack that a little bit. He finds himself in a situation at a certain point in our season where he’s the one being hunted, which we haven’t seen before. Usually, he’s the one that’s looking for something. That he actually is the one that’s being hunted for a little bit here in the season, I think that’s a pretty cool turn that I think the audience will really enjoy.

Hartley has also said in the past that Sofia Pernas will be back as Billie, and in a way that not a lot of people will necessarily expect. We just want to continue to see a world here where every episode, or at least batch of episodes, feels a little bit different.

