Tracker season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Premiere event continues

As we look forward to Tracker season 2 episode 2 on CBS next week, there is so much different stuff worth checking out.

So, where do we start? Well, it is worth noting first and foremost that “Leverage” is going to continue everything that we saw from the first episode, especially when it comes to the return of Jensen Ackles as Russell. This is a two-part event, and we appreciate that the producers were able to stretch out this story for the amount of time that they did.

Want to learn a little bit more now about what is to come? Then go ahead and check out the full Tracker season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Leverage” – After discovering they’ve disrupted a sinister underground operation called “The Process,” Colter and Russell must race to find the source behind these chained events and end it once and for all, on part two of the two-part third season premiere of TRACKER, Sunday, Oct. 26 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jensen Ackles returns in guest-starring role of Russell Shaw.

Now, we do think that there could be a lot of answers in this episode, or at least we hope so. We also do tend to think that the door will be left open for more of Ackles down the road. We recognize that he’s a busy man, and beyond just this, that Tracker is going to continue focusing on a lot of other things, as well. This is still a show with a lot of procedural elements, and we do not think they will venture far from that.

