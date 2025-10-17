Tracker season 3 spoilers: Sofia Pernas will return

For those wondering about the future of Sofia Pernas on Tracker, let’s just say that we come bearing some great news. It does make perfect sense that she would be back, given that Billie is one of the show’s best recurring characters and Pernas is married to Justin Hartley. However, having it confirmed makes the anticipation a little bit easier.

Speaking to TV Insider ahead of the new season, here is some of what showrunner Elwood Reid had to say about getting her back:

“She’s one of his phone-a-friends when s— goes sideways … Suffice it to say, Colter gets himself into some stuff where he needs to make a phone call and that one phone call may be Billie, but I don’t want to give away what happens. It’s a fun entrance and a cool way to bring them back together.”

In general, you can argue that at this point, Tracker has one of the deepest benches of any network show out there. You have Pernas, Jensen Ackles, Melissa Roxburgh, and other cast members you could turn to at almost any moment. That is without even considering some of Hartley’s former This Is Is co-stars, who we do still think could come back at various points. The challenge there mostly comes down to how busy they are.

Because the show is reasonably procedural, it does also make the process of bringing people on board a little bit easier — after all, there are fewer guardrails and you can come up with easier story reasons to try and make that happen. We really just hope that this season is not just exciting, but that it is legitimately able to take people by surprise with some of what they do.

What are you most excited to see entering Tracker season 3, especially with Sofia Pernas as Billie?

