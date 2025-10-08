Tracker season 3 spoilers: Will Melissa Roxburgh return?

We know that moving into the first two episodes of Tracker season 3 that we are going to be seeing Jensen Ackles as Russell. That is important, of course, given what we learned about Colter’s family at the end of season 2.

Now that we’ve said that, what more can we also say about the potential return of Melissa Roxburgh as Dory? We know that it is difficult due to her being on The Hunting Party, which airs on another network. Yet, if the producers can work something out with Jensen, why not do it here, as well?

Speaking to TV Insider about bringing back Ackles for more beyond the first two episodes, executive producer Elwood Reid was optimistic about Roxburgh, as well:

I have an open door policy. He’s busy being a superhero [Vought Rising] and being a cop [Countdown] on Amazon. Jensen and I are friends. We worked together before [on Big Sky] and I love him, so, we’ll take him as much as we can get him. We’re hoping to see Dory, Melissa Roxburgh. Of course, we’ll see mom. And there’ll be some other people returning from last season, too, as well, people that are in his world. This is something Justin and I have spoken quite a bit about, building out — and I don’t mean the world of Tracker in a network procedural sense, but this world that he’s got. He meets these people along the way, and how does he use them? How do they interact and can they come back? I think some of that, just building out that world so it’s not always every week, it’s a fresh start. There’s going to be some familiar faces come back this season.

One thing that does feel clear is that Tracker does love adding more and more faces to Colter’s world. Initially, we were actually concerned that the producers made a mistake in casting big-name actors as siblings to Justin Hartley’s character, as they would almost always be busy. Nonetheless, it has worked out so far, and that does give us at least a little more optimism regarding the future.

