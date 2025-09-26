Tracker season 3 spoilers: EP explains Velma, Bobby leaving

As we get ourselves more prepared to see the Tracker season 3 premiere on CBS, we know that there are some big changes in store. You may have already heard that both Abby McEnany and Eric Graise are departing the series, and will not be back for at least the short-term. We are well-aware that anything can still happen, so it feels almost silly to rule anything out over the months and (possibly) years to come.

So are we going to at least get some answers as to what happened to the two of them? Based on what we are hearing now, it appears as though that will be the case.

Speaking on all of this a little bit further in a chat with TV Insider, here is at least some of what showrunner Elwood Reid had to say on the subject:

“Right now, Velma is going off to be with Teddi [Robin Weigert, who exited after Season 1], who we’ve set up that there were some problems; that’s set up in the first episode. And Bobby has taken an interesting job offer, which we’ll hear about in the first episode.”

Of course, it makes a good bit of sense for these exits to be explained almost right away, mostly because you want to get a little bit more into the aftermath shortly after. For example, what will the impact be on Colter moving forward? We do believe that there are going to be some changes and in general, a lot of the intrigue for the new season will be trying to figure out the exact look and feel for the show moving forward.

