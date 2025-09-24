Tracker season 3 trailer features Jensen Ackles, more

The Tracker season 3 premiere is going to be seeing on CBS come Sunday, October 19 — do you want to see a first-look preview?

Well, if you head over to the link here now, you can see a new look at the next version of the show. There are a few different things to be excited about here, whether it be new cases for Colter or the return of Jensen Ackles as Russell. He will be around for the start of the season but beyond that, it all remains to be seen. This is a super-busy guy who has roles on a number of different shows, whether it be Countdown or Vought Rising.

If you have not seen the official Tracker season 3 synopsis, it does a good job right now of setting the stage:

“The Process” – As Colter grapples with the shocking truth surrounding his father’s death, Russell (Jensen Ackles) joins forces with his brother to help track down the missing wife and daughter of one of Reenie’s clients. Their reunion finds them mixed up in a chain of events involving a sinister underground operation known as “The Process,” on the third season premiere of TRACKER, Sunday, Oct. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jensen Ackles returns in guest-starring role of Russell Shaw.

One of the things that we’re most eager to see in general is just how quickly the show tries to evolve following what we saw at the end of season 2. What is the truth about Colter’s family? That is something that we hope that there are clues for if nothing else … but a good bit of patience is likely required.

