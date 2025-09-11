Tracker season 3 spoilers: More on Colter, Russell reunion

We recognize fully that there is a lot to be excited about entering the Tracker season 3 premiere, and it starts with Jensen Ackles. After all, he is back as Russell! It feels clear that Colter has a lot to talk about with his brother following the events of the season 2 finale.

What really happened to his father? Beyond that, just how much blame does his mother have in all of it? These are some of the things that we are left to think about, and of course we are eager to see what we learn … though we may not find out all of it immediately.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVLine all about what could be coming, here is at least some of what showrunner Elwood Reid had to say:

“He’s still sifting through the results of that meeting, and some of the questions he has about his father, when Russell (recurring guest star Jensen Ackles) arrives to pull him out of his funk … They talk through what happened, and it’s an interesting scene, because you get to hear the two brothers talk about the different ways they feel about [the night their father died] and what they still carry with them. And then, of course, a case jumps off, and that conversation about their family continues through the rest of the episode in an exciting way.”

Ultimately, we do not think the premiere itself will resolve everything — in general, we imagine that beyond the two-part start to the season, at least parts of the mystery could be revisited. Even though Tracker is a show that is largely procedural, at the same time we do think that there are larger things that re revisited here and there.

