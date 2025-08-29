Tracker season 3 premiere spoilers: More on ‘The Process’

Come Sunday, October 19 on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see the Tracker season 3 premiere. So what will stand out?

Well, first and foremost, remember that there is so much story that will be unraveled over the course of this episode, especially when it comes to learning the truth about Colter’s dad. This is a reason to bring back Jensen Ackles as Russell, but there are new angles the story could take and directions it could go.

Below, you can see the full Tracker season 3 premiere synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“The Process” – As Colter grapples with the shocking truth surrounding his father’s death, Russell (Jensen Ackles) joins forces with his brother to help track down the missing wife and daughter of one of Reenie’s clients. Their reunion finds them mixed up in a chain of events involving a sinister underground operation known as “The Process,” on the third season premiere of TRACKER, Sunday, Oct. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jensen Ackles returns in guest-starring role of Russell Shaw.

Ultimately, we tend to think that this episode is going to be a real tone-setter. Why wouldn’t it be? We tend to think that each season of the show tends to have a little bit of its own rhythm and at this point, why would it change? We imagine that every step of the way there are new cases, big-name guest stars, and also a little bit of action amidst a wide array of locations.

