Tracker season 3 spoilers: Jensen Ackles’ role expanded

If you thought that Jensen Ackles’ appearance on Tracker season 3 was going to be a one-and-done, think again. Based on what we know at present, he is going to be in at least two episodes of the upcoming season.

According to a report from TVLine, the Supernatural alum will be featured in the October 19 premiere, and beyond that the episode that follows on October 26. The premiere is titled “The Process,” and the synopsis below works to better set the stage for what is to come:

As Colter grapples with the shocking truth surrounding his father’s death, Russell joins forces with his brother to help track down the missing wife and daughter of one of Reenie’s clients. Their reunion finds them mixed up in a chain of events involving a sinister underground operation known as ‘The Process.’

Now, we do know that Ackles is an extremely busy man these days. After all, he was a series regular on the fifth and final season of The Boys as Soldier Boy, and that is without even mentioning him now filming the prequel series Vought Rising. He also was the lead on Countdown season 1, and it feels on paper like that is a show that could come back for more. What we are trying to say is that it is probably unrealistic to think that he will ever be a permanent part of the Tracker world, but he and Justin Hartley have a long-term friendship and that does seemingly help to ensure that he is able to come back here and there.

Of course, we know that early on this season, Colter will do whatever he can to get answers on his dad. We tend to think, unfortunately, that finding them is going to be so much easier said than done.

