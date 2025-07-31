Tracker season 3 spoilers: Jensen Ackles confirms Russell return

While you are watching Jensen Ackles in a new episode of Countdown this week, know that another appearance on Tracker is coming!

In a new post on Instagram, the Supernatural alum confirmed that he is on the set of the CBS drama, where he plays the role of Colter’s brother Russell. We’ve always wondered if the actor would be too busy to return to this gig, mostly because he is balancing this plus the aforementioned Prime Video show and then The Boys / Vought Rising, the upcoming prequel series. So far, he has luckily found a way to keep things going.

So what will the future hold for Russell on Tracker? Well, we know that there were so many more questions raised about what happened to Colter’s father at the end of last season. By virtue of that, the whole family could be needed in one way or another. We know that Melissa Roxburgh (Dory) is also someone we want to see back for more. However, at the same time, she is also busy with another TV gig on The Hunting Party. Balancing a lot of this out can prove to be pretty darn difficult.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that the show does live up to what was set up in the season 2 finale. Even if Jensen does just end up making an appearance a season and that’s it, we would honestly be more than happy with that. It is just an opportunity to get some star power on the show, and we do think that it is needed if the goal here is to ensure that people keep on watching year in and year out. As it stands, this is one of the most important properties that CBS has.

