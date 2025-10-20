9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 spoilers: ‘The Sky is Falling’

In a matter of days you are going to be seeing 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 over on ABC — are you ready for what is ahead?

First and foremost, here is your reminder that the premiere event is not done yet, as “The Sky is Falling” is going to continue the story of Athena and Hen in space. Unfortunately for the two of them, we’re well-aware that things are almost certainly going to go from bad to worse. We do tend to think that everyone is going to have their work cut out for them trying to get the two characters back to Earth. Are we hopeful? Sure, and most because this is a series that has already killed off Bobby and losing more would feel like a stab in the heart. Still, we hardly imagine that any of this is going to come altogether easy.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Athena and Hen face increasing dangers in space as friends both near and far try to get them home safely. Meanwhile, the 118 continues to help victims of the geostorm and falling debris. Mark Consuelos guest stars.

Is this going to be the episode that gives a lot of people closure? There is a chance of that, mostly because a lot of these premiere arcs tend to last between 3-4 episodes. However, we have also been around long enough to know that certain shows like to shake things up and surprise you. Why would we not also want the same thing here?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 9-1-1 right now, including our take on the latest promo

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 when it arrives?

Do you think we are going to get closure, and how do you think we could see the characters saved? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







