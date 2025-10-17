9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 promo: Out of oxygen?

Next week on ABC, 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 is poised to arrive and with that, the huge premiere arc is poised to continue.

So what form is it going to take? Well, let’s just note that at present, it does appear as though everything will go from bad to worse for Athena and Hen in space. Their oxygen supply is dwindling, and that is of course a huge problem when you think about how dependent they are on others for their survival. They will try their best to communicate with Mission Control and get help … but whether that really works remains to be seen.

What we can at least say is that if you head over to the link here, you can get a much better sense of what is ahead — and also why some people are going to have a lot of separate problems to tackle. Take, for starters, the simple fact that it is raining fire on the surface. Yes, a part of this is your typical 9-1-1 ridiculousness but at the same time, this is a part of what makes the show fun the vast majority of the time! Sure, the situations are absurd, but there is some entertainment that comes from watching these characters find a way to survive.

In the end, we will go ahead and say that “The Sky is Falling” is arguably one of the most appropriate titles that we’ve ever seen for a show like this — so who knows how exactly we’re going to see all this end? At some point it will, but that is mostly due to the fact that this is not a show that does a whole season about a singular crisis.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

