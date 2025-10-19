Euphoria season 3 spoilers: Jacob Elordi’s big tease

We are waiting to see Euphoria arrive on HBO until at some point next year, but we have yet another reason to be excited.

Sure, a lot of major cast members are not dropping big teases as to what lies ahead, but you can file this one away in “general hype” — especially since it comes from a pretty trusted source in Jacob Elordi. He is one of the cast members who has gone on to have a great deal of success since arriving on the show, and he seems to be as happy as anyone with the end result.

Speaking recently to Variety about the work he’s done on the show, Elordi had the following to say:

“It was incredible, man … It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before … [Euphoria creator Sam Levinson] constructed something that’s incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are really going to like it.”

We know that a lot of time was spent working on the story for the third season, and that is one of the reasons why we are hoping that it is more than worth the long wait. The biggest news that is out there about the third season at present is simply that it takes place years after season 2. Beyond that, a lot of the powers-that-be are understandably keeping a lot of the cards close to the vest. We just hope that we get a measure of closure for the remaining characters, especially since it could prove to be the end of Euphoria as we know it.

Hopefully, an exact date for season 3 will be revealed by the end of the year.

What do you most want to see across the board on Euphoria season 3 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

