Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Another tease from HBO boss

The eventual arrival of Euphoria season 3 is one of the things that we’ve been most waiting to see for a good while now. After all, this is a season that has been pushed back many times for many reasons, but the light at the end of the tunnel is almost here! We finally have something to look forward to; not only that but it also feels like we could be looking towards a possible date soon enough.

So what sort of timetable should you be thinking about right now? Well, a lot of signs are currently pointing to the spring.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline following the Emmys last night, HBO boss Casey Bloys indicated that we could be getting a chance to see the series back following A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which finished filming a long time ago and is currently set for January. This seems to suggest that March could be when the Zendaya drama comes back, but we probably will not have any specifics for some time.

To date, many of the details regarding the third season of Euphoria have been under lock and key, save for an eclectic mix of guest stars and then also the fact that we are likely looking at some sort of massive time jump. There is a reasonable chance that there will be a pretty big time jump between seasons but even that, at least for now, HBO will keep the details quiet. The same goes (for now) for whether or not season 3 is going to be the final one. Do we think it could be? Absolutely, and that is due to everyone being so busy.

