Euphoria season 3: A Hans Zimmer surprise

There were a number of stories pertaining to Euphoria season 3 that we have been curious to learn more about. So, what did we get here? Well, consider the fact that one of the biggest names in music has come on board to help compose the score.

In a statement on social media, it was announced that the legendary Hans Zimmer is going to be working alongside Labrinth (who worked on seasons 1 and 2) to compose the score to the Sam Levinson series. This may add even more weight and significance to what could be the show’s final chapter, one that we expect to see on the air at some point next year.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Here are some of the key players had to say about Zimmer coming on board.

Zimmer – “It’s an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson. Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth’s music has shaped the show’s identity and I’m looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music.”

Labrinth – “Another chapter in the Euphoria universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season.”

Levinson – “It’s a true honor to be working alongside Hans. I wrote this season to the score of Interstellar and True Romance. So he’s been ingrained in the creative DNA since the beginning. I’m really proud of the work Labrinth and I have done in previous seasons and am excited for Hans to push us to new heights.”

Hopefully, we are going to have a chance to see some real footage for the third season over the next couple of months. Fingers crossed…

Related – See the latest Euphoria season 3 premiere date hopes

What do you think about this big Euphoria season 3 music announcement?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







