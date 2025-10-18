The Amazing Race 38 episode 5 promo: Tears, anger, and U-Turns

For those who have yet to hear the big news, The Amazing Race 38 episode 5 is going to bring the remaining teams to Croatia. What awaits them there? Well, consider some of the most drama we have seen all season long!

First and foremost, the preview for what lies ahead (which aired on Wednesday’s episode) hyped the first appearance of the Double U-Turn this season. There are two teams in Tucker & Eric, alongside Jag & Jas, who are both well-aware of the fact that they are targets in the game. They are not in an alliance, though, so could they try to target each other? Let’s just say that at this point, that would hardly be much of a surprise.

Even if these two teams do get U-Turned, there is at least a chance that they could make it through — especially if there does continue to be a huge gap between a lot of the teams. After Kat & Alex’s elimination, we look more towards Kristina & Rubina and Jack & Chelsie as two of the teams in danger. Both appear to be struggling in the promo, while Izzy seems to be legitimately upset with something that happens in one of the challenges.

Pending a surprise elimination though, our fear is that this season could continue to be relatively straightforward with some of its boots. We do like a lot of the teams left, but in between the tasks and the route so far, we have gone several legs without certain teams ever coming across each other. That is crazy for The Amazing Race, though we wonder if a lot of that is simply due to the lack of major airplane trips that we are seeing so far.

