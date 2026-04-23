Ghosts season 5 episode 18 spoilers: A long-absent ghost…

As we get prepared to see Ghosts season 5 episode 18 on CBS, let’s just say there is plenty of exciting stuff coming all across the board.

So where do we start here? For starters, you are going to see both Mayor Tad and also Jay’s sister Bela. Meanwhile, there could be another batch of fun ghost lore thrown in here, something that we will almost always appreciate.

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Want to learn a little bit more on what is ahead here? Then go ahead and check out the full Ghosts season 5 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Under New Management” – When new pressures threaten Sam and Jay’s control over Woodstone, they’re forced to navigate unexpected challenges to protect its future. Meanwhile, a long-absent ghost returns, reopening emotional connections that complicate new relationships, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 30 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We are getting close to the finale now and with that in mind, we are curious as to so many things. For starters, will this long-absent ghost do something that ties into the story ahead? Are there more revelations? Because we’ve been thankfully aware for a while that a season 6 is coming, we do tend to believe that has given the writers a great opportunity to plan a little bit further ahead. By virtue of that, we are certainly of the belief that there could be some sort of cliffhanger.

With that being said…

We are also well-aware of the fact that the sixth season of Ghosts may not arrive in full until 2027 — though there will be holiday-themed specials later this fall. We are certainly curious already as to how that could work.

What do you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 5 episode 18 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

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