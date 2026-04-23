FROM season 4 episode 2 video: Cast shares early expectations!

This weekend on MGM+, you are going to have a chance to dive deeper into FROM season 4 episode 2. What all could we be poised to learn?

Well, first and foremost, we do have to acknowledge just how different everything could be due to the Sophia reveal. Since she is the Man in Yellow, she now has this absolutely-bonkers opportunity to alter the town from within. The rules of the monsters seemingly do not apply, meaning that she can be inside and direct more carnage than ever.

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So are there any specifics regarding her upcoming actions? Not necessarily but if you head over to the link here, you can see a video in which Harold Perrineau and many other cast members detail their expectations for episode 2 and beyond. Obviously, we are going to see a lot of interesting discussions between Tabitha and Jade due to what they have learned. Tabitha herself already seems to be in denial about who she really is at this point; is that going to change? Also, when is she going to learn the truth about Jim?

Beyond all of that, there of course comes the potential presence of answers. Harold Perrineau does indicate that more information is coming and yet, at the same time, we already know that for this community, every step forward also leads to another step back. We have watched this show long enough to realize that there is never a guarantee of a peaceful outcome and instead, more deaths are likely on the way. Yet, for whatever reason, we do still have a sliver of hope while watching this show. A lot of that is likely just tied to the amount of affection we have for these characters after watching them for so long.

Related – See a new FROM preview detailing who is in the most trouble

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 4 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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