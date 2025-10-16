The Amazing Race 38 episode 5 spoilers: A Double U-Turn!

The Amazing Race 38 episode 5 is going to be coming to CBS next week — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s note that this could be the first installment of the season where the competitiveness starts to go into overdrive. We saw a little bit of this in episode 4 where Tucker & Eric wouldn’t share all of their info with Jag & Jas. Now, the return of the Double U-Turn could take things up a notch.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to more AMAZING RACE reviews!

Do you want to get a few more details now on what is coming? Then be sure to check out the full The Amazing Race 38 episode 5 synopsis:

“I Wanna Be a Little Angry Right Now” – Teams travel to Croatia, where a double U-Turn shakes up the Race, and a frustrating Roadblock brings some teams to tears, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 22 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

On paper, we do tend to thing that Croatia will be a fun place for the teams to go but admittedly, the producers aren’t really tipping us off as to anything specific here. This is a country with so much geography and array of different urban centers; the sort of tasks the teams could be facing here will vary to a big degree.

With Tucker & Eric finishing the last leg in first, you can easily argue that they are in top position at this point. However, we know how quickly almost everything can change with this show. This is one of the reasons why one of the most important things you can do on this show is read your clue and concentrate if you start to get a little bit flustered.

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 38 episode 5 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







