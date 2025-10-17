Why is Billy Burke leaving Fire Country, Vince in season 4 premiere?

Going into the season 4 premiere of Fire Country, we know that Billy Burke will no longer be a main character. For months, that news has been out there. However, in recent weeks CBS more directly confirmed that the show will be killing off his character of Vince.

Are we a little surprised that the death was so publicly marketed after there was previously a little more secrecy? Sure, but this does happen sometimes within the world of TV where there is value in curating a surprising campaign. Knowing that Vince is going to die officially does allow for there to be a real standout premiere. Yet, at the same time it doesn’t quite answer the question as to why Burke is being written out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

So why is that happening? Well, the only real answer we can give at present is that it has a lot to do with the producers deciding to make some bigger changes leading up to the new season. That is something that we also know is happening with Stephanie Arcila’s departure, though Gabriela will not be killed off and will have a chance to eventually return.

With Vince gone, we do think there is almost instantly more drama for Bode to conquer and deal with. For starters, this is someone who has struggled with a number of demons in his past, and confronting his grief will create a situation where he has to face more of that head-on. Meanwhile, he could be relied on more to step up as a leader — is he ready for whatever will come along with that? Consider it a situation where only time will tell.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country right now

Are you still sad that Billy Burke is no longer a part of Fire Country?

How do you think the characters will survive without Vince? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







