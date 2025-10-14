Fire Country season 4 spoilers: Max Thieriot on Vince’s exit

In just a handful of days we know that the Fire Country season 4 premiere is going to be here on CBS — are you ready for it?

From where we stand, it already appears as though this is going to be one of the most emotional stories that we’ve had a chance to see so far in the series. How can it not be? Not only is Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela) about to be exiting the show, but the same could be said for Billy Burke as Vince. Unfortunately, in the case of the latter we are going to be seeing the character killed off, a consequence of what transpired at the end of last season.

Speaking to Collider, star and executive producer Max Thieriot made it abundantly clear that the decision to write out Vince was not easy, but necessary given the nature of this show:

“No one is above the show and everything is about the greater good of the show itself, what makes the show better, and what allows us to push these stories further, and create good television, good drama, and character growth. It was a long process of coming to this conclusion. I don’t know that there was one person who was like, ‘This is what we need to do.’ But eventually it just became clear to everyone and the writing was on the wall that that this was the way things would probably and should probably go.”

We tend to think that much of the first part of the season will be about how Bode copes. This is someone who has gone through so much and battled many demons; the worst-case scenario here is that going through all of this causes some of these problems from the past to return. Hopefully, he just finds a way to lean on those he is close to in order to get through this.

What do you most want to see moving forward on Fire Country season 4?

Are you ever going to get over losing Vince? Be sure to share right now in the comments and once you do, come back for some other updates.

