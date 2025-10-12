Fire Country season 4 spoilers: What is Bode and Audrey’s future?

Where do we start?

Well, first and foremost, remember here that we are going to bear witness at this point to the tragic death of Vince (Billy Burke) following the big cliffhanger at the end of last season. Meanwhile, at the same time we also have the exit of Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela. There is a lot to be addressed here, and not all of it will be a focus in the first episode.

With that, let’s look a little more long-term at Bode and Audrey. Is there a lot of hope still for the two of them to end up together? At this point, let’s just say that there are an array of different twists and turns coming.

Speaking to TVLine on the subject of what else is coming, here is some of what showrunner Tia Napolitano had to say:

You know, they both are dealing with a lot going into the premiere. Obviously, Audrey shot a man, and as a person who is so fiercely protective of her progress of being a good person and being a firefighter, it’s going to screw with her head. Bode has a lot on his own plate, they’re both individuals dealing with larger issues, so they are going to struggle in their relationships, but they’re going to fight for the success of their coupledom. We will be on the edge of our seat to see how they get through these things, and we will end up rooting for them as well.

It is perhaps most important here to reminder that Fire Country is a long season and by virtue of that, we don’t need to see anything rushed. Any romance plots will probably be mixed in here and there with rescues and other story-of-the-week plots.

What are you most eager to see moving into Fire Country season 4?

