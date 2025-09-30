Fire Country season 4 spoilers: Max Thieriot on Bode’s grief

We recognize that Fire Country season 4 is going to be coming to CBS this fall and within that, it is fair to expect a wide range of emotions. How can we not? This is a show that has now confirmed that Vince will be dead at the start of the season; they kept that a mystery for a lot of the summer, even though the news was already out there that Billy Burke would no longer be a series regular.

As you would imagine, losing a man like Vince is going to devastate everyone in Edgewater, but it will be especially difficult on Bode. Max Thieriot’s character has already battled so many demons in his life, and you can argue already that this sense of grief could send him in a wide array of directions.

Speaking recently to TV Insider, Thieriot (who is also an executive producer) did his part to explain just how the story is going to play out here:

“It’s certainly going to be sitting there pushing him, trying to push him over the edge, which is scary for someone like this. And I think the troubling part is that the way he’s trying to cope with it is he’s trying to put on this face of, ‘I’m OK, everything is OK’ … And as Bode does, he internalizes things when really he desperately needs to be letting it out in some way. And so he’s battling with himself over trying to be the man that his mom needs him to be and that the station needs him to be and his community needs him to be, while inside, there’s a little boy in there that’s really hurt and is really crying inside.”

The risk of him spiraling seems to be real, but we can’t just limit this to Bode. Whether it be Sharon or Manny, there are so many who were heavily impacted by Vince … and everyone handles loss in their own way.

What do you most want to see moving into the Fire Country season 4 premiere?

How do you think that Bode is going to be handling his grief long-term? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

