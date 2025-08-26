Fire Country season 4 premiere spoilers: ‘Bye for Now’

As some of you may be aware at this point, the Fire Country season 4 premiere is going to be coming on Friday, October 17. Want to learn more about what is ahead?

Well, first and foremost, we do tend to think that the CBS show has a lot that it has to take care of here, starting with the important need to write out Gabriela — however they choose to do that. Also, there are rumors aplenty that Vince (Billy Burke) may be dying, though the producers have not confirmed anything with that. Given that the title for the premiere is “Goodbye for Now,” the #1 thing that we can say is that we are sure to get a lot of emotional stuff here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full Fire Country season 4 premiere synopsis with some additional insight on what lies ahead:

“Goodbye for Now” – In the aftermath of the Zabel Ridge fire, Station 42 faces internal turmoil but must rally together for a high-stakes rescue that tests their strength, loyalty and the future of the firehouse, on the fourth season premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One more important thing to remember here is that the premiere of this show is going to dovetail in some way with Sheriff Country and with these two shows on the same night, who knows just how much they will be linked? Or, will they really be at all?

Related – Be sure to get more insight when it comes to the next Fire Country right now

What do you most want to see moving into the Fire Country season 4 premiere?

How do you think that these characters will end up being written out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates over the course of the season.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







