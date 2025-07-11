Fire Country season 4 premiere date, special time revealed

Want to know when Fire Country season 4 is going to be coming to CBS? Well, the folks at the network have now made that official, along with other news at the same time.

Where do we start here? Well, it makes sense to begin by saying that the Max Thieriot series is going to be coming back starting on Friday, October 17, but at a slightly earlier time than usual in 8:00 p.m. Eastern. The objective here is ultimately not that complicated, as the goal here is to bring the show on to set the stage for the Sheriff Country spin-off, which is going to be airing an hour later at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. After this first week, the timeslots are going to be swapped out.

We do recognize that there are a number of things that Fire Country is going to work in order to resolve right away, with the biggest one being what happened to Gabriela to cause her to leave Edgewater. If you have not heard for whatever reason, it has been confirmed already that Stephanie Arcila is departing the show — a creative decision as opposed to her own. There is also a strong possibility that in the premiere, you are going to see Bode face a dire tragedy; the cliffhanger at the end of last season suggested that someone close to him could die. While CBS and the producers have not confirmed the identity of the deceased, there are reports out there that Billy Burke will be exiting the show and his role of Vince.

When will the first trailer arrive?

While it is hardly confirmed at this point, our general sentiment is that it is coming at some point before we get to mid-to-late September.

