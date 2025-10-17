Celebrity Big Brother US season 4 unlikely to air this winter

For those of you who were holding out hope that Celebrity Big Brother US was going to air at some point early next year, we have bad news.

Was there a reason to actually expect more of the show in the first place? Well, our answer to that is a little bit complicated. Remember for a moment here that this show was originally devised as schedule-filler for CBS during months where the Winter Olympics took place. It makes some sense to bring it back again for the 2026 Games … but unfortunately, it does not appear as though that is going to happen.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what executive producer Allison Grodner said when asked about the future of the show:

“It doesn’t look like [it is airing next year] … I think it would be fantastic, but it’s just other factors beyond our control. But you can ask CBS.”

Meanwhile, the future looks just as bleak for now with Big Brother Reindeer Games, but we are aware of the fact that neither one of these shows is necessarily canceled forever. The reality here is that so long as CBS needs some programming to fill out their schedule, there is a chance that either one of them could come back. We know that there was a lot of chatter about a winter all-stars or winner season in the past, but that seems to be more brought on by what fans want than anything that is necessarily going to happen.

Do we think CBS recognizes that this franchise is a huge hit for them? Absolutely, but we do think there is a fear of over-saturating the market. Or, at the very least, they just don’t want to spend more money than they have to.

