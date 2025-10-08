Big Brother 28: Is the BB Blockbuster poised to return?

We are a small stretch of time removed from the end of Big Brother 27 but at the same time, why not look at season 28?

Ultimately, we know that we are talking here about a show that has passion from start to finish among its fanbase, and one of the big criticisms of season 27 (beyond the Rachel exit) was the presence of the BB Blockbuster. Personally, we liked it as something to liven up the game pre-jury, but it also went on for an extremely long period of time. Our personal feeling is that it should go away after the jury.

While it remains to be seen how far we are going to be seeing the Blockbuster stick around in season 28, it does appear it will be a part of the competition moving forward. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what executive producer Rich Meehan had to say on if it would return:

“I think so … We’ll meet with everybody once we have a little perspective from the season, but in our opinion, it makes the live shows so much more engaging and entertaining to watch.”

We do not argue with that perspective, given that it does also make the live feeds more engaging in the days leading up to the eviction. Is there a trade-off? Absolutely, as it does lead to situations where there are some bad players who are able to stay longer due to their performance in competitions. Yet, at least here there are still some eviction votes and with that, people are not automatically sent out with this just because they did a bad job in the competition.

