Big Brother 27 finale: Who won, Morgan, Vince, or Ashley?

We had a feeling entering the Big Brother 27 finale that we were going to get one of the most competitive jury votes of all time. Vince, Morgan, and Ashley all came into the final three with a resume, and we even got from the jury questioning that things could really go in just about any direction.

So what ultimately happened here? Well, jury from the jury roundtable alone, it felt like the houseguests were gravitating towards either Vince or Morgan as the winner. Of all the people who were in Vince’s corner, wasn’t it interesting to see it be Rachel? He did get the most blood on his hands, and there is an argument to be made for him as dominant just by virtue of that alone.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more Big Brother 27 live feed updates!

Still, these players did not know that Vince choked in the HoH competitions, leading to a showdown between Morgan (who won part 1) and Ashley (part 2). Ironically, Morgan choked in part 3 and because of that, Ashley opted to get rid of her. This meant that her and Vince were sitting together at the end of the season.

Based on the jury questions, it honestly felt pretty clear that Ashley had this in the bag, and that Vince had just created too many problems for himself over the course of the season.

The final vote

It took a long time but when a lot of the votes were ultimately read, the person declared the champion of the season was …

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 28, including premiere date hopes

What did you think about the events of the Big Brother 27 finale overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







