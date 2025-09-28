Big Brother 28 premiere date hopes over at CBS

Following the big season 27 finale today over on CBS, what all is there to say at this point about Big Brother 28? Well, it feels like its existence is a foregone conclusion and you 100% don’t have to worry about that. Instead, you can simply wonder all about when we are going to have a chance to see it.

Well, for the time being, let’s just start things off here by noting that it is a foregone conclusion that there will be another season. After all, the performance of season 27 was incredible, whether it be the episodes or how the live feeds fared on Paramount+. This show generates so much income that it feels imperative CBS keeps it around as long as humanly possible.

So when are we going to see the show back? Well, prepare to be waiting for a while. While there is certainly a chance that there could be a winter season opposite the Olympics, we’re going to have most likely another chapter of the summer edition back in early July. We tend to think that what CBS did this summer is ideal — 83 days may be shorter than what we have seen with some other seasons over the years but at the same time, it was nice to have something that never felt like it was moving at a crawl. Even the way in which the endgame was handled this season was really smart, since it felt like there was not a lot of time when there were only a few people in the house.

In general, can you argue that (save for the White Locust) this was actually a really good season of the show? We tend to think so.

