Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Will Morgan actually cut Vince?

It is crazy to think but in just 36 hours, Big Brother 27 is going to be coming to a close. So who is going to emerge as its champion?

Well, in true show fashion, there is a lot of debate still actively over that … and we do not think that there’s ever going to be a season that matches the soap-opera drama that we get from Morgan and Vince day in and day out. The two fight, make up, debate, and continue to recycle the same talking points again and again.

In the end, all of this brings us to what we mentioned at the start of this article — the idea that we may actually see Morgan cut Vince at the end of the day. She has tried her best to soft-launch the possibility of this over the past 24 hours, expressing a lot of uncertainty that she could actually beat him. He tried his best to downplay his chances wherever he could, stating that the jury all hates him and would never vote for him. Yet, is that really the case?

The funny thing about this situation is that were it not for the jury-house segment last night, we would think that Morgan actually would destroy Vince at the end of the season. Yet, nobody seems to be anywhere near as mad at Vince as you would expect given how many people he betrayed. That may be editing, but it does feel like he’s going to be able to make some sort of a case. Ashley cutting Morgan and bringing Vince would also likely bring about an entertaining end, though it is hard to 100% gauge what the odds are of this happening.

