Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won final HoH, part 2?

This afternoon the second part of the final HoH wrapped up in the Big Brother 27 house — not only that, but we know who won!

Just after 1:00 p.m. Pacific time in the house the live feeds returned and with that, we saw Ashley having herself a pretty grand celebration. She actually beat Vince! This is her first competition win since early on this season and now, she has a chance to square off against Morgan in the third and final part on finale night.

As a result of this victory, Vince is already depressed and spiraling, realizing that his time in the game may be over. Ironically, we’re not so sure given that Ashley would most likely cut Morgan if she wins the final HoH and go to the end against the easier person to beat. Morgan could also take Vince, knowing that Ashley has a good argument that she clocked a little while ago. We do think that he still has a chance of making it there, even though a lot of people may not particularly respect his game.

For those who are avid live-feed watchers, the biggest thing that we can say here is to prepare for a ton of spiraling over the next several hours. We imagine that Vince is going to self-deprecate to death and Morgan is going to have to sit there and deal with it. This is going to be an emotional end in that way to what has been a crazy-emotional season as of late. We anticipate him trying to make at least some sort of deal with Ashley, but even still he could be rather quiet for the most part as he sulks.

