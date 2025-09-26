Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won final HoH, part 1?

The first part of the final Head of Household Competition has happened in the Big Brother 27 house — so, who ended up winning?

Well, we do not think that this is going to come as all that much of a surprise at the moment, but Morgan emerged as the champion here. This brings us into part 2, which is seemingly going to happen at some point today. Vince and Ashley are going to square off in some sort of competition that could be a crapshoot, with the winner then doing battle with Morgan on finale night. We know that if Ashley manages to pull off that win, she will absolutely cut Morgan and go to the end with Vince. Meanwhile, if Vince wins the HoH, things get a little bit interesting. He knows that he loses to Morgan, but how much will that matter to him?

Well, for now, we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. Where we are right now is in a spot where for most of last night, Vince was in his feelings, moping around and thinking that he’s not going to be able to win almost anything. He asks either jealous of Morgan’s success or is just resigned to the idea that he’d never cut her and he’s certain to get second place. He’s also terrified of what a lot of the reaction is going to be outside the house … which at this point is honestly pretty valid.

Morgan has done her best to hype him up, and we do think it’s worth a reminder that she will most likely take him to final two. She sees them as an incredible duo though, to be fair, it is easy to do this when you are supremely confident that you will win at the end of the season.

