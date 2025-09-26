Big Brother 27: Was Ava Pearl or Ashley Hollis evicted?

Entering tonight’s Big Brother 27 episode, we were more than a little aware of the fact that we would see the final four eviction. Also, on paper there was not a lot of drama with it.

Based on everything that we saw in the days leading up to tonight, it felt like a sure thing that we were going to be seeing the eviction of Ava from the game. This is someone who has consistently lost competitions. Also, she was the only person left outside of the three-person Judges alliance. She had friends on the jury in Will, Lauren, and Kelley, and they could vote for her depending on whatever the criteria is going to be.

The only real threat of drama that we had entering the episode was that Ava, in the hours before the show, threatened to blow up Vince’s entire game. The feeds went down before we had a chance to see that happen.

Did we get any drama on the show?

Will, Ava told Vince (jokingly, kind of) not to contact her after the show, but this was not anywhere near as exciting as a house meeting could have been on the feeds. We saw a tiny snippet of it on the show but clearly, it had no real impact. Also, Vince had already clued in Morgan on a lot of the things that he’d been saying to people at this point. Nothing was that surprising.

What did you think about tonight’s Big Brother 27 episode overall?

